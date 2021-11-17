Content
Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Saturday from Winterberg

CBC Sports ·
(Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 3:15 a.m. ET with the women's doubles event, followed by the men's singles runs at 5 a.m. ET. The men's doubles event starts at 8 a.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Women's Doubles RUN 1 & 2 - Winterberg

57 minutes
Live in
57 minutes
Check out the world's best female luge athletes like Italy's Andrea Voetter take to Germany to see who will climb the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. Run 1: 3:15 am - 3:35 am ET Run 2: 4:05 am - 4:28 am ET

FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN 1 & 2 - Winterberg

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Check out the world's best male luge athletes like Italy's Dominik Fischnaller take to Germany to see who will climb the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. Run 1: 5:00 am - 5:57 am ET Run 2: 6:30 am - 7:28 am ET

FIL Luge World Cup: Men's Doubles RUN 1 & 2 - Winterberg

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
Check out the world's best male luge athletes like Austria's Yannick Müller take to Germany for Run #1 & #2 to see who will climb the standings in the FIL Luge World Championships. Run 1: 8:00 am - 8:46 am ET Run 2: 9:15 am - 10:02 am ET

Return on Sunday for the women's singles event at 4:20 a.m. ET, and the sprint races at 7:15 a.m. ET.

 

now