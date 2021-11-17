Watch World Cup luge from Whistler

Watch as some of the world's best male luge athletes make their way to Whistler, Canada to take part in the men's first and second run at the FIL Luge World Cup. The event will be part of 100 of the worlds best luge athletes competing at the Whistler Sliding Centre. Run 1 begins at 4:00 pm ET Run 2 begins at 5:30 pm ET

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Whistler, B.C.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the men's event, followed by the women's at 7 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for the men's and women's doubles events, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The action wraps on Saturday with the team relay, beginning at 5:50 p.m. ET.