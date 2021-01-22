Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup luge from St. Moritz

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in St. Mortiz, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:20 a.m. ET with doubles

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Doubles - St. Moritz

Doubles Luge will be featured from St. Moritz, Switzerland. 1st run is at 2:20 am ET. 2nd run is at 5:00 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 

Action begins Saturday at 2:20 a.m. ET with the first run of luge doubles, followed by the second run at 4 a.m. ET.

Saturday's live coverage continues with the men's race at 5:55 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the women's race at 4:05 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. ET.

 

