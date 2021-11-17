Watch World Cup luge from Russia
Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Sochi, Russia.
Live coverage continues on Sunday
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Sochi, Russia.
Live coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event (2:30 a.m. ET) and the women's runs (5:45 a.m. ET)
Action continues on Sunday with the men;s event (2:50 a.m. ET), followed by the team relay (6:30 a.m. ET).
