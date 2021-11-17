Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup luge from Russia

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Sochi, Russia.

Live coverage continues on Sunday

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Doubles - Runs 1 & 2

Fast paced Luge action will be heading straight to your streaming device from Sochi, Russia 1st run is at 2:30 am ET, 2nd run is at 3:50 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Sochi, Russia. 

Live coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event (2:30 a.m. ET) and the women's runs (5:45 a.m. ET)

Action continues on Sunday with the men;s event (2:50 a.m. ET), followed by the team relay (6:30 a.m. ET).

 

