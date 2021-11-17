Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Live

Watch World Cup luge from Utah

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Park City, Utah.

Live coverage from Park City

CBC Sports ·
(Getty Images)

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the first run of men's and women's doubles.

The second run of men's doubles begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the final run of women's doubles starts at 6:15 p.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles Run 1 - Park City

56 minutes ago
Live
The dominant Austrians Juri Thomas Gatt, Thomas Step and Yannick Muller look to continue their winning ways for the men while Austria’s Selina Egle will represent the women this weekend in USA with the men's and women's doubles at the FIL World Cup. Men's Run 1 begins at 4:00 pm ET Women's Run 1 begins at 4:46 pm ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles Run 2 - Park City

34 minutes
Live in
34 minutes
The dominant Austrians Juri Thomas Gatt, Thomas Step and Yannick Muller look to continue their winning ways for the men while Austria’s Selina Egle will represent the women this weekend in USA with the men's and women's doubles at the FIL World Cup. Men's Run 2 begins at 5:30 pm ET Women's Run 2 begins at 6:15 pm ET

The men's singles event begins at 7:10 p.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN 1 & 2 - Park City

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
The dominant Austrians Nico Gleirscher, Wolfgang Kindl and Jonas Muller look to continue their winning ways this weekend in USA with Men’s Run 1 & 2 of the FIL World Cup. Run 1 begins at 7:10 pm ET Run 2 begins at 8:35 pm ET

Return on Saturday for more action from Park City, including the women's event (1 p.m. ET), and the sprint races (3:55 p.m. ET)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now