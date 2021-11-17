Watch World Cup luge from Utah

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with the first run of men's and women's doubles.

The second run of men's doubles begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, while the final run of women's doubles starts at 6:15 p.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles Run 1 - Park City Live The dominant Austrians Juri Thomas Gatt, Thomas Step and Yannick Muller look to continue their winning ways for the men while Austria’s Selina Egle will represent the women this weekend in USA with the men's and women's doubles at the FIL World Cup. Men's Run 1 begins at 4:00 pm ET Women's Run 1 begins at 4:46 pm ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Doubles Run 2 - Park City Live in The dominant Austrians Juri Thomas Gatt, Thomas Step and Yannick Muller look to continue their winning ways for the men while Austria’s Selina Egle will represent the women this weekend in USA with the men's and women's doubles at the FIL World Cup. Men's Run 2 begins at 5:30 pm ET Women's Run 2 begins at 6:15 pm ET

The men's singles event begins at 7:10 p.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Men's RUN 1 & 2 - Park City Live in The dominant Austrians Nico Gleirscher, Wolfgang Kindl and Jonas Muller look to continue their winning ways this weekend in USA with Men’s Run 1 & 2 of the FIL World Cup. Run 1 begins at 7:10 pm ET Run 2 begins at 8:35 pm ET

Return on Saturday for more action from Park City, including the women's event (1 p.m. ET), and the sprint races (3:55 p.m. ET)