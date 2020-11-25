Watch World Cup luge from Oberhof
Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany, beginning on Saturday at 3:10 a.m. ET.
Live coverage of men's race begins Saturday at 3:10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany.
Coverage begins Saturday with the first run of the men's event at 3:10 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 4:45 a.m. ET.
Action continues with the doubles event at 6:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday at 4:05 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET for the women's runs.
For more coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
