Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Luge·Live

Watch World Cup luge from Oberhof

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Oberhof, Germany, beginning on Saturday at 3:10 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of men's race begins Saturday at 3:10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Men's - Oberhof

CBC Sports

54 minutesVideo
Live in
54 minutes
This week's luge event will be coming from Oberhof, Germany. First out of the gate is Men's. 1st run is at 3:10 am ET. 2nd run is at 5:50 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Oberhof, Germany.

Coverage begins Saturday with the first run of the men's event at 3:10 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 4:45 a.m. ET.

Action continues with the doubles event at 6:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. ET. 

Return on Sunday at 4:05 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET for the women's runs. 

For more coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now