Italy's Dominik Fischnaller wins World Cup luge gold, European title in Lillehammer

Italy's Dominik Fischnaller won a World Cup men's luge race and the European championship on Sunday, adding to his run of success on the 1994 Olympic track.

Fischnaller has six World Cup singles wins and three of them have come in Lillehammer.

He finished two runs in 1 minute, 37.737 seconds. Russia took silver and bronze, with Semen Pavlichenko second in 1:37.911 and Roman Repilov third in 1:37.965.

Jonny Gustafson was the top U.S. finisher, placing 13th. Tucker West placed 17th.

Austria wins team relay

In the team relay, Austria took gold, followed by Italy and Latvia. The U.S. did not enter the team relay because of an injury to Chris Mazdzer, who teams with Jayson Terdiman for the lone American doubles sled on the World Cup circuit right now. Without a doubles team, the Americans could not take part.

