Russia's Ivanova claims gold in World Cup luge

Tatyana Ivanova of Russia had the fastest time in both heats and won a women's World Cup luge race on Saturday in Lillehammer, Norway, while Summer Britcher of the U.S. won her third medal of the season.

Ivanova, who leads the season standings, crossed the line in one minute 35.482 seconds. Britcher took the silver in 1:35.599 and Germany's Julia Taubitz was third in 1:35.624.

CBC Sports livestream coverage of the event continues Sunday at 3:20 a.m. ET with the men's event, followed by the team relay event set for a 7 a.m. ET start time.

All of Britcher's medals this season have been silvers. She's had success before at the Lillehammer track, in part because USA Luge typically sends a large contingent of sliders there to train in the fall — as do many other nations. The facility tends to open for the season before most other tracks around the world.

WATCH | Standings leader Ivanova slides to gold:

Russia's Tatyana Ivanova finishes 1st with a time of 1:35.482 1:22

"I love to slide here," Britcher said. "I love this track. I love where we stay. It's beautiful."

Britcher's silver moved her to fourth in the season points standings at 370, behind Ivanova (582), Taubitz (550) and Russia's Viktoriia Demchenko (392).

Germany surprisingly held off doubles podium

The doubles luge race Saturday was perhaps one of the most unpredictable on the World Cup circuit in nearly a decade.

Russia's Aleksandr Denisev and Vladislav Antonov won in 1:35.585, Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller were second in 1:35.685 and Russia's Vladislav Yuzkahov and Iurii Prokhorov took third in 1:35.757.

But the biggest surprise was Germany not earning a medal — the first time in the last 71 World Cup doubles races that the luge powerhouse didn't have at least one team to the podium. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt were the top German finishers, placing seventh, one spot ahead of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

WATCH | Denisev, Antonov claim World Cup doubles luge gold:

Russia's Aleksandr Denisev and Vladislav Antonov finish 1st at European championships with a time of 1:35.585. 2:19

The last time Germany was in a World Cup doubles race and didn't medal was the finale of the 2013-14 season in Sigulda, Latvia — a race where the top German sleds were given the week off to prepare for the Sochi Olympics.

The last time the Wendl-Arlt and Eggert-Benecken teams competed in a World Cup and the Germans still didn't medal was Dec. 9, 2011, at Whistler, British Columbia. Eggert and Benecken tied for fourth that day, Wendl and Arlt were sixth.