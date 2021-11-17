Watch World Cup luge from Norway
Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway.
Live coverage begins Saturday from Lillehammer
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 3 a.m. ET with the first doubles runs, and the second runs at 4:30 a.m. ET. The men's singles event follows at 6:10 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the women's singles event at 3:15 a.m. ET, and the team relay at 6:45 a.m. ET.