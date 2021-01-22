Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup luge from Innsbruck

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 3:05 a.m. ET

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Doubles - Innsbruck

Doubles Luge from Innsbruk, Austria. 1st run is at 3:05 am ET. 2nd run is at 4:25 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria. 

Live coverage begins Saturday at 3:05 a.m. ET with the first run of the doubles event, followed by the second run at 4:25 a.m.

Saturday's action continues with the men's race at 5:45 a.m. ET and 7:20 a.m. ET.

Return Sunday at 2:55 a.m. ET for more live coverage from Innsbruck. 

 

