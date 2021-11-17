Content
Watch World Cup luge from Austria

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins Friday from Innsbruck

CBC Sports ·
Justin Snith, rear, and Tristan Walker, front, represent Canada on the World Cup luge circuit. (Getty Images )

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:05 a.m. ET with the women's doubles competition, followed by the women's singles event at 4:45 a.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup: Women's Doubles (Run 1 & 2) - Innsbruck

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
Check out the newly instituted women's doubles luge event from Innsbruck, Austria as part of the FIL Luge World Cup. Run 1 begins at 3:05 am ET Run 2 begins at 3:55 am ET

FIL Luge World Cup: Women's (RUN 1 & 2) - Innsbruck

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Some of the world's best women in luge make their way to Innsbruck, Austria to take part in the FIL Luge World Cup (Run 1 & 2). Run 1 begins at 4:45 am ET Run 2 begins at 6:20 am ET

The men's doubles event begins at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the men's event (3:30 a.m. ET), followed by the sprint events (6:30 a.m. ET).

