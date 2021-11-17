Watch World Cup luge from Austria
Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Live coverage begins Friday from Innsbruck
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:05 a.m. ET with the women's doubles competition, followed by the women's singles event at 4:45 a.m. ET.
The men's doubles event begins at 7:45 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the men's event (3:30 a.m. ET), followed by the sprint events (6:30 a.m. ET).