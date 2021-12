Click on the video players below to watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET for the doubles event, followed by the women's competition at 6:10 a.m. ET.

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Doubles (Run 1 & 2) Live in Doubles luge will be sliding to your streaming device from Altenberg, Germany. The 1st run is at 3:30 am ET, the 2nd run is at 4:50 am ET. 0:00

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Women's (Runs 1 & 2) Live in Women's luge will be sliding to your streaming device from Altenberg, Germany. The 1st run is at 6:10 am ET, the 2nd run is at 7:35 am ET. 0:00

Return on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. ET for the men's event, followed by the team relay beginning at 7 a.m. ET.