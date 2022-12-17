Nash, Corless slide to Canada's 1st World Cup medal in women's doubles, winning bronze

Canada's Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless have made luge history for a second week in a row.

The duo slid to the country's first World Cup medal in women's doubles Friday, taking bronze.

"I am not only a bit surprised, I am shocked," Nash said in a release. "We just wanted to lay down two consistent runs today and walk away being happy with our performance. We are so happy to leave with a medal."

Nash and Corless, both 19, became the first Canadians to compete in a women's doubles World Cup race last weekend when they finished sixth in their hometown of Whistler, B.C.

"Caitlin and I have been at the forefront of women's doubles, and every single day we are developing with the sport," Corless said. "We are developing our abilities doing singles and doubles which can be a lot to handle, but overall, we are getting experience every day."

WATCH | Nash, Corless make Canadian history at luge World Cup:

Nash and Corless become 1st ever Canadian women's World Cup doubles luge medallists Duration 1:34 Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless slid to a World Cup luge bronze medal Friday in Park City, Utah.

Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy got their second consecutive gold Friday with a two-run time of one minute, 28.302 seconds and moved atop the season-long points standings.

Germany's Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal were second.

Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were fourth for the U.S., with fellow Americans Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler placing fifth.

Vötter and Oberhofer passed the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp for the points lead. Egle and Kipp were sixth Friday, one spot ahead of American sliders Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby.

In the men's doubles race, Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken rallied to beat Austria's Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schöpf.

Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken held off U.S. sliders Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander for third. Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger were eighth for the U.S.

Canadians Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski came in 15th.