Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup luge in Whistler

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the luge World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Watch action from the luge World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C. 0:00

Click on the video player on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the doubles event at the luge World Cup event in Whistler, B.C.

 

 

 

