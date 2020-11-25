Skip to Main Content

Luge·Live

Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Watch live action from the luge World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2:55 a.m. ET

FIL Luge World Cup on CBC: Doubles - Winterberg

Doubles Luge will be featured from Winterberg, Germany. 1st run is at 2:55 am ET. 2nd run is at 4:15 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Winterberg, Germany.

Coverage begins on Saturday with the doubles event (2:55 a.m. ET), followed by the women's competition (5:50 a.m. ET).

Return on Sunday for the men's race (2:45 a.m. ET) followed by the sprint events (6 a.m. ET)

