Watch World Cup luge from Austria

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Saturday a 3 a.m. ET with the men's event, followed by doubles at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the women's event, followed by the team relay at 6:25 a.m. ET. Action concludes with the sprint events, starting at 8 a.m. ET.