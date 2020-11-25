Watch World Cup luge from Germany

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge World Cup in Altenberg, Germany.

Action begins on Saturday at 3:25 a.m. ET with the doubles event, followed by the women's competition at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the men's event, followed by the team relay at 7:15 a.m. ET.