Canadian lugers Nash, Corless to become 1st women to race in World Cup doubles

Canadian teens Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless are set to make history at the World Cup luge event in Whistler, B.C., this weekend as the duo will become the first women's entry to ever compete in doubles.

There are no gender divisions in the event, and women recently started competing in doubles in junior races, but never at the World Cup level.

Canadian men Justin Snith and Tristan Walker are already entered in the event, but Canada was granted a second sled in the race after everyone in Thursday's qualifying advanced due to a lack of sleds.

Nash and Corless, both 16 and from Whistler, are members of Luge Canada's NextGen Team and will be making their debuts on the World Cup circuit.

"We're so excited and it's definitely going to be an amazing experience for us to be racing at home with our friends and families cheering us on," Nash told CBC Sports. "It's definitely going to be a good day on Saturday.

Corless finished first overall in the Youth World Cup standings for women's doubles and singles in 2018-19, while Nash was the overall Youth World Cup champion in women's doubles and finished fifth overall in singles.

"Being here with the best in the world, it's going to be awesome to see how we compare," said Corless. "We're young, but I think we can do it."

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream, starting with the women's event, with runs scheduled on Friday at 4:40 p.m. ET and 6:05 p.m. ET.

The men's event follows, with runs set for 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:05 p.m. ET.

Live coverage continues on Saturday with the doubles event (3:45 p.m. ET, 5:05 p.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.

