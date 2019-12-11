Watch World Cup luge from Whistler
Watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Whistler, B.C. Live coverage begins with the women's event on Friday with runds scheduled at 4:40 p.m. ET and 6:05 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:40 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Whistler, B.C.
Coverage begins with the women's event, with runs scheduled on Friday at 4:40 p.m. ET and 6:05 p.m. ET.
The men's event follows, with runs set for 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:05 p.m. ET.
Live coverage continues on Saturday with the doubles event (3:45 p.m. ET, 5:05 p.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.
For more luge coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
