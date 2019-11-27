Watch World Cup luge from Lake Placid
Watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, NY.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, NY.
Coverage begins with the doubles event on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with the second run set for 10:20 a.m. ET.
The women's event begins on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET, with the second run slated to start at 2:14 p.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the men's event (8:20 a.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.
