Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup luge from Lake Placid

Road To The Olympic Games

Luge·Coming Up

Watch World Cup luge from Lake Placid

Watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, NY.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The 1st run of Doubles Luge from the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid, NY. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, NY.

Coverage begins with the doubles event on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with the second run set for 10:20 a.m. ET.

The women's event begins on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET, with the second run slated to start at 2:14 p.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the men's event (8:20 a.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.