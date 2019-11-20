Watch World Cup luge from Austria

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Innsbruck, Austria.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:20 a.m. ET with the first of two runs in the women's event.

The 1st run of Women's Luge from the Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Igls, Austria. 0:00

The second run begins at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the doubles event begins at 7:10 a.m. ET.

The 2nd run of Women's Luge from the Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Igls, Austria. 0:00

Return on Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's and team relay events.