Watch World Cup luge from Austria
Watch action from the World Cup luge event in Innsbruck, Austria
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:20 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the World Cup luge event in Innsbruck, Austria.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:20 a.m. ET with the first of two runs in the women's event.
The second run begins at 5:45 a.m. ET, while the doubles event begins at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. ET for coverage of the men's and team relay events.
