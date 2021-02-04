Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Luge world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the luge world championships.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: Luge World Championships on CBC - Women's / Team Relay - Königssee

Watch world-class sliding action at Germany's Lake Königssee. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the luge world championships. 

