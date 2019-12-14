Russia's Tatiana Ivanova cruises to victory at World Cup luge in Whistler

Russia's Tatiana Ivanova had the fastest time in both heats and was an easy winner Friday in a women's World Cup luge race in Whistler, B.C.

Germany's Anna Berreiter was second and Russia's Viktoriia Demchenko took third. Germany's Julia Taubitz was fourth, good enough to keep her spot atop the World Cup overall standings.

Carolyn Maxwell of Calgary was the top Canadian in the field with a 12th-place finish.

Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing seventh. Summer Britcher of the U.S. struggled in her first run and finished last in a 28-racer field, yet remained third in the season long standings — two spots ahead of Sweeney.

CBC Sports' live coverage continues with the men's event on Friday night with runs set for 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:05 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for the doubles event (3:45 p.m. ET, 5:05 p.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.

Canadian teens Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless are set to make history as the first women's entry ever to compete in a World Cup doubles competition.

