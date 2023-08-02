Content
Whistler Sliding Centre awarded 2025 world luge championships

The Whistler Sliding Centre will host the 2025 FIL Luge World Championships, Luge Canada announced on Wednesday. The event was last held at the 16-corner B.C. track in 2013.

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian sled slides down track during luge competition in Whistler, B.C.
The world luge championships are returning to Whistler Sliding Centre in 2025. The host mountain resort for the 2010 Olympics and Paralympics most recently hosted worlds in 2013. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press/File)

The event will take place Feb. 5-8, 2025.

Whistler was the host mountain resort for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and previously hosted the world championships in 2013.

Luge Canada was originally scheduled to host the 2021 world championships, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The 16-corner Whistler track is scheduled to host a World Cup race this December.

