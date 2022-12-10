Canadian duo makes history at luge World Cup as Germany, Italy slide to doubles gold in Whistler, B.C.
Caitlin Nash, Natalie Corless become 1st Canadians to compete in women's doubles
Germany took the top two spots in men's doubles action at a luge World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and added a bronze in women's doubles.
Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken finished the two-run race with a time of one minute 16.554 seconds to take men's gold and set a track record (38.249 seconds) on their second run.
Teammates Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt were 0.051 seconds behind and Austria's Juri Thomas Gatt and Riccardo Martin Schopf (1:16.740) came in third. Calgary's Devin Wardrope and Cole Zajanski (1:16.763) took fourth place, marking their career-best finish.
Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria finished 0.041 seconds back to take silver and Germany's Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal (1:17.968) won bronze.
Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless, both of Whistler, came in sixth (1:18.526) and made history in the process, becoming the first Canadian team to compete in a women's doubles World Cup race.
Canada's Caitlyn Nash & Natalie Corless take the lead in the women's luge doubles 🇨🇦<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/6Aes3Wy2et">https://t.co/6Aes3Wy2et</a> <a href="https://t.co/odw69De7VZ">pic.twitter.com/odw69De7VZ</a>—@CBCOlympics
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?