Watch luge world championships from Konigssee

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of doubles, followed by the second run at 4:50 a.m.

Saturday's action continues with the men's race at 6:30 a.m. ET and 7:40 a.m.

Return Sunday for the women's race at 4 a.m. ET and 5:50, followed by team relay at 7:30 a.m.

For more coverage of the luge world championships, tune into Road the Olympic Games on Saturday 2 p.m. ET