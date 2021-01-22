Skip to Main Content

Watch luge world championships from Konigssee

Watch live action from the luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with doubles

FIL Luge World Championships on CBC: Doubles - Königssee

Doubles Luge will be featured from Königssee, Germany. The first heat is at 3:30 am ET. The second heat is at 4:50 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET with the first run of doubles, followed by the second run at 4:50 a.m. 

Saturday's action continues with the men's race at 6:30 a.m. ET and 7:40 a.m.

Return Sunday for the women's race at 4 a.m. ET and 5:50, followed by team relay at 7:30 a.m.

For more coverage of the luge world championships, tune into Road the Olympic Games on Saturday 2 p.m. ET

