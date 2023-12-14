Inspired by 2010 Olympics, Canada's Susko set for home debut at luge World Cup in Whistler

Embyr-Lee Susko describes taking part in the upcoming second leg of the 2023 Luge World Cup in Whistler, B.C., as a "full circle moment."

Susko, 18, grew up in Whistler and got into the sport after attending a Boy Scout camp held at the mountain resort's sliding centre with her brothers.

"It's a full circle moment. In the 2010 Olympics I remember watching the women's luge and now I'm here," she said. "It means a lot to race at home."

Her two brothers also got in to the sport but eventually dropped out, but Susko has persevered.

"I fell in love with the adrenalin rush," she said. "My coaches described it as a frozen waterslide and I still look at it like that."

Susko's parents never tried luge themselves, having grown up in Ontario and Nova Scotia, but the teen says they have encouraged and supported her.

"With the 2010 Games being in Whistler, they kind if just wanted to keep the legacy going and were excited to keep the legacy going," Susko said about her parents' support. "We all skied and we grew up playing every sport we could in Whistler, so it was just another sport to add to the list."

WATCH | Looking ahead to the Whistler World Cup:

World's best lugers coming to Whistler this weekend Duration 2:18 The Whistler Sliding Centre hosts the second stop of the 2023-24 Luge World Cup on Friday and Saturday. Watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on CBC Sports from July 26 - August 11, 2024.

The World Cup will be Susko's second-ever senior competition, but she has competed in two junior World Cup events this season. Live coverage from Whistler begins Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

She placed 17th in the Altenberg Jr. World Cup and 22nd in the Winterberg World Cup. Susko finished 17th in the senior version of the Altenberg event.

Susko will be joined by Kailey Allan, Theo Downy, Devin Wardrope, Carolyn Maxwell, Cole Zajanski, Dylan Morse and Beattie Podulsky, all from Calgary, as well as fellow Whistler resident Midori Holland and Trinity Ellis from Pemberton, B.C.

Susko will be competing in the women's singles race, and teaming with Podulsky in women's doubles and team relay.

Changes to team event

Team Relay teams consist of one sled from each discipline: women's singles; men's doubles; men's singles; and women's doubles. All four sleds of one team start one after the other from one start height, provided the slider in front of them hits a touch pad to open the start gate for their teammate.

It's the first time women's doubles is being included in the relay.

Susko and Podulsky have only been sliding together for a month, but Susko said she's feeling optimistic.

"We're just super excited to be a part of the team relay, because it creates more opportunities for women in sport and is another opportunity to grow the sport for women," she said.

The event at Whistler is the second leg of the World Cup circuit, which started Dec. 8 in Lake Placid and runs until March 2, 2024 in Sigulda, Latvia.

More than 100 sliders are expected to take part in the World Cup and team relay World Cup events.

The stop in Whistler runs Friday and Saturday before sliders head to Winterberg, Germany in early January.