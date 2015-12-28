Watch luge sprint world championships from Konigssee
Watch live action from luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET with the men's race
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET with the men's race.
Friday's action continues with the doubles event at 7:40 a.m. ET and concludes with the women's race at 8:35 a.m. ET.
