Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Luge·Live

Watch luge sprint world championships from Konigssee

Watch live action from luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET with the men's race

CBC Sports ·

FIL Luge Sprint World Championships on CBC - Königssee

CBC Sports

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
Watch as some of the top luge athletes race to glory in the Sprints from Königssee, Germany. Men's Sprint is at 6:45 am ET. Doubles Sprint is at 7:40 am ET. Women's Sprint is at 8:35 am ET. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the luge sprint world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET with the men's race.

Friday's action continues with the doubles event at 7:40 a.m. ET and concludes with the women's race at 8:35 a.m. ET.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now