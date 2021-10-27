Luge Canada names national World Cup team focused on Beijing Olympics

Luge Canada has named its 2021-22 World Cup team that will be focused on the Beijing Olympics.

Olympic silver medallists Tristan Walker of Cochrane, Alta., and Justin Snith of Calgary will help guide the team that features four women and five men.

"I see a lot of potential for everyone on the Team this year, and I know we are all looking forward to getting into some international competition," said Tristan Walker. "Justin and I are particularly excited to have another doubles team to mentor this season. It's full circle from our first year on the team back in 2010."

Reid Watts of Whistler, B.C., 22, a 12th-place finisher as a teenager at the Pyeongchang, will be the competing in men's singles.

The doubles team will see 20-year-old Cole Zajanski and 19-year-old Devin Wardrope, both from Calgary, looking to build off their 13th-place finish in their lone World Cup start in 2020.

The men will be joined by four women, who will likely make their Olympic debuts this winter. The women's team will consist of Trinity Ellis of Pemberton, B.C., Calgary's Kailey Allan, Makena Hodgson of Calgary, and Natalie Corless of Whistler B.C.

"Luge Canada has created a strategic performance plan focused on long term athlete development while ensuring the health of our athletes. Tristan and Justin have proven they can deliver results on the ultimate stage, while Reid is now ready to make his mark on the elite circuit," said Tim Farstad, executive director, Luge Canada. "With those three Olympic veterans leading the way, we will work on gradual, and consistent development with this promising pool of athletes, with the ultimate goal of peaking in 2026 and 2030 Games. This group is driven and determined to continue their development and see the maple leaf above the podium at the luge venue."

The Canadian luge team will head to Beijing on Nov. 4 for its first look at the Olympic Track.