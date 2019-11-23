Russia's Tatyana Ivanova rallies, wins World Cup luge opener

Russia's Tatyana Ivanova won the season-opening race in women's World Cup luge Saturday, rallying from 13th place after the first run to edge Summer Britcher of the U.S. in Igls, Austria.

Ivanova was by far the fastest in the second heat and won in one minute, 21.304 seconds. Britcher was second in 1:21.414 and Germans Julia Taubitz and Jessca Tiebel tied for third in 1:21.468.

Also for the U.S., Brittney Arndt was 13th, Ashley Farquharson 15th and Emily Sweeney 24th. Farquharson was third after the first run.

Canadian teenager Trinity Ellis finished a career-best eighth. The 17-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., rocketed to her first top-10 finish with a two-run combined time of 1:21.594.

"It is super exciting to get my first top-10. I'm in a bit of shock," said Ellis, who had set a top-15 finish as her goal. "I was able to lay back, relax and put down a really good second run. I had been comfortable in training all week."

'The youth is taking over'

Ellis was 16th after her first run down the relatively flat 10-corner track before clocking the fifth-fastest time.

"The youth is taking over," Canadian head coach Wolfgang Staudinger said. "Trinity is only 17 but she is showing strong signs of being a good one in this sport. For her age, today is a very impressive result."

Calgary's Carolyn Maxwell fell from seventh to 25th after skidding into the final corner.

In doubles, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken opened their bid for a fifth overall title in six years with a narrow win over fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt. Eggert and Benecken — fourth after the first run — prevailed in 1:20.732, just nine-thousandths of a second ahead of Wendl and Arlt.

Costly mistake by Walker, Snith

Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria were third in 1:20.820. The U.S. sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finished 17th.

Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith, who won a silver medal in mixed team relay at the 2018 Olympics, placed ninth in 1:21.077.

A mistake in the bottom portion of the track cost them two spots in the final run.

"The boys know they can be quick and showed that today, leading until the mid-section of the track," Staudinger said. "They are fast at the start and need to be consistent down the track and they will [win a medal]."

The men's singles race is scheduled for Sunday.