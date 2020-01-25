Julia Taubitz nears women's luge points lead after victory in Latvia
German trails Tatyana Ivanova of Russia by 17 points in World Cup standings
Julia Taubitz of Germany pulled off a big rally in the second heat to win a World Cup women's luge race Saturday, making the contest with Tatyana Ivanova of Russia for the overall season-long championship even tighter.
Ivanova's lead over Taubitz was trimmed to 17 points in the overall standings, and they are the only two serious contenders remaining in the race for the points title.
Top Canadian was Trinity Ellis of Pemberton, B.C., who was 20th among 27 finishers. Makena Hodgson was 25th while fellow Calgarian Carolyn Maxwell did not finish.
WATCH | Taubitz slides to gold:
In the doubles race later Saturday, Latvians Andris Sics and Juris Sics got a win on home ice. They finished in 1:23.804. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany were second in 1:23.834, and Germany also got bronze from Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.