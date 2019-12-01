Julia Taubitz dominates women's World Cup luge field in Germany
Posts fastest time in both heats while Russia prevails in team relay
Julia Taubitz of Germany had the fastest time in both heats Sunday and won a women's World Cup luge race, moving into a virtual tie with Russia's Tatyana Ivanova for the season-long points lead.
Taubitz finished in one minute 44.264 seconds in Altenberg. Ivanova was second in 1:44.436. She has 482 standings points at the season's midway mark, two more than Taubitz with six races remaining.
Italy's Andrea Voetter was third in 1:44.647.
Summer Britcher was the top American finisher Sunday, placing eighth. Emily Sweeney chose not to compete in her second run, and fell one spot to fourth behind Russia's Viktoriia Demchenko in the season points standings.
Russia won the team relay later Sunday, ahead of Germany and Austria. The U.S. was sixth.
The World Cup season continues next weekend in Lillehammer, Norway.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.