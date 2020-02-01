Skip to Main Content
German lugers sweep men's, doubles races on home track

Johannes Ludwig won a men's World Cup luge race Saturday, his second victory of the season, while German teammates Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt thrived on their home track for their second win of the season in doubles.

Russia's Roman Repilov atop singles standings with 2 races remaining

Johannes Ludwig of Germany took the gold medal in men's World Cup luge Saturday, posting a two-run time of one minute 28.267 seconds in Oberhof, Germany.

Ludwig took the gold with a two-run time of one minute 28.267 seconds in Oberhof, Germany. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second in 1:28.431 and Inars Kivienieks of Latvia was third in 1:28.437.

Russia's Roman Repilov was eighth, good enough to keep him ahead of Italy's Dominik Fischnaller for the season points lead with two races remaining.

In doubles, Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season and moved closer to fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken for the season title. Eggert and Benecken remained in the lead despite placing sixth.

WATCH | Johannes Ludwig earns 2nd World Cup won of season:

The German grabbed top spot on the podium at home in Oberhof, Germany with a time of 1:28.267.  1:48

Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia were second, while Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm of Germany were third for their first medal of the season.

The weekend schedule concludes Sunday with the women's race and a team relay.

WATCH | Germany's Tobias Wendl, Tobias Arlt close in on season title:

Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season with a time of 1:23.695. 1:43
