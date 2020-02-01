German lugers sweep men's, doubles races on home track
Russia's Roman Repilov atop singles standings with 2 races remaining
Germany's Johannes Ludwig won a men's World Cup luge race Saturday, his second victory of the season.
Ludwig took the gold with a two-run time of one minute 28.267 seconds in Oberhof, Germany. Semen Pavlichenko of Russia was second in 1:28.431 and Inars Kivienieks of Latvia was third in 1:28.437.
Russia's Roman Repilov was eighth, good enough to keep him ahead of Italy's Dominik Fischnaller for the season points lead with two races remaining.
In doubles, Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt got their second win of the season and moved closer to fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken for the season title. Eggert and Benecken remained in the lead despite placing sixth.
WATCH | Johannes Ludwig earns 2nd World Cup won of season:
Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia were second, while Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm of Germany were third for their first medal of the season.
The weekend schedule concludes Sunday with the women's race and a team relay.
WATCH | Germany's Tobias Wendl, Tobias Arlt close in on season title:
