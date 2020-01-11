David Gleirscher's first World Cup luge win highlights Austria's gold sweep
2018 Olympic champion is third Austrian man to win race this season
Olympic champion David Gleirscher finally got his first World Cup luge victory, leading Austria's sweep of gold Saturday in Altenberg, Germany.
Gleirscher becomes the third different Austrian man to win a race this season. He's 1-for-1 at the Olympics, after being the surprise winner of gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. And he's now 1-for-59 in World Cup races, getting that elusive first win after spending parts of seven seasons on the circuit.
Chris Mazdzer was the top U.S. men's finisher, placing 13th, one spot ahead of teammate Jonny Gustafson. Tucker West was 21st.
WATCH | Austria's David Gleirscher wins 1st World Cup race in 59 tries:
Germany took second, with World Cup doubles standings leaders Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken finishing in 1:24.007. Russia's team of Aleksandr Denisev and Vladislav Antonov was third in 1:24.060.
Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were 10th in 1:24.579, followed by teammates Devin Wardrope and Cole Anthony Zajanski in 13th (1:24.787).
It was the first World Cup day of racing for luge in four weeks, following the extended holiday break. The Altenberg stop concludes Sunday with women's racing and a team relay.
