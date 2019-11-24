Canada 4th in team relay at luge World Cup in Austria
Trinity Ellis, Justin Snith, Tristan Walker, Reid Watts comprise new-look team
A new-look Canadian squad finished just shy of the podium Sunday at a luge World Cup event in Igls, Austria.
Trinity Ellis, Justin Snith, Tristan Walker and Reid Watts placed fourth in two minutes 9.925 seconds in the first team relay of the season.
Italy's Dominik Fischnaller, Andrea Voetter and the doubles team of Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier posted a winning time of 2:09.638, followed by Austria in 2:09.663 and Germany in 2:09.866.
WATCH | Italy victorious in team relay:
This was only the second World Cup weekend in the last nine seasons when four or more races were contested and a different nation won every gold medal.
WATCH | Jonas Mueller wins men's race before home crowd:
Russia won the women's gold and Germany took the doubles win on Saturday, followed by Austria and Italy grabbing gold on Sunday.
The last time that happened was the closing weekend of the 2010-11 campaign at Sigulda, Lativa, when Canada, Russia, Austria and Germany all won one gold apiece.
With files from The Associated Press
