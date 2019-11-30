Skip to Main Content
Germans claim gold, silver in doubles at luge World Cup in Lake Placid

Road To The Olympic Games

Luge

Germans claim gold, silver in doubles at luge World Cup in Lake Placid

The German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt had the fastest time in both runs Saturday on the way to winning a World Cup doubles luge race at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

1st win for duo of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt at Mount Van Hoevenberg since 2012-13 season

The Associated Press ·
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate a first place finish as they arrive at the finish area during the second run of a doubles World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday. (Hans Pennink/The Associated Press)
The German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt had the fastest time in both runs Saturday on the way to winning a World Cup doubles luge race at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Wendl and Arlt finished in 1 minute, 27.317 seconds. German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken — who hadn't lost a race at Lake Placid in more than six years — were second in 1:27.501, and Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller were third in 1:27.513.

It was the first win for Wendl and Arlt at Lake Placid since the 2012-13 season. Eggert and Benecken had won all seven doubles races at Mount Van Hoevenberg since, until Saturday.

The U.S. doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was sixth after the first run, then crashed in the second trip down the track and failed to finish. That means the Americans will not have a spot in Sunday's doubles sprint, where Mazdzer and Terdiman would have had a legitimate shot at a medal.

Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith placed seventh with a time of 1:28.305. The Canadian pair won a silver medal in mixed team relay at the 2018 Olympics.

The women's race at Lake Placid is later Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET. Return on Sunday for the men's event (8:20 a.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.