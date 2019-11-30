Germans claim gold, silver in doubles at luge World Cup in Lake Placid
1st win for duo of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt at Mount Van Hoevenberg since 2012-13 season
Wendl and Arlt finished in 1 minute, 27.317 seconds. German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken — who hadn't lost a race at Lake Placid in more than six years — were second in 1:27.501, and Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller were third in 1:27.513.
It was the first win for Wendl and Arlt at Lake Placid since the 2012-13 season. Eggert and Benecken had won all seven doubles races at Mount Van Hoevenberg since, until Saturday.
The U.S. doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was sixth after the first run, then crashed in the second trip down the track and failed to finish. That means the Americans will not have a spot in Sunday's doubles sprint, where Mazdzer and Terdiman would have had a legitimate shot at a medal.
Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith placed seventh with a time of 1:28.305. The Canadian pair won a silver medal in mixed team relay at the 2018 Olympics.
The women's race at Lake Placid is later Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET. Return on Sunday for the men's event (8:20 a.m. ET) and the sprint competitions.
