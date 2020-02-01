Canada's Laurie Blouin wins slopestyle silver at Mammoth Mountain World Cup

Canada's Laurie Blouin captured her first World Cup podium of the new year at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

Blouin, 23, scored a 76.16 on her second run in women's snowboard slopestyle to finish behind Jamie Anderson (83.40) of the U.S., while Britain's Katie Ormerod (75.83) took bronze.

WATCH | Laurie Blouin captures World Cup silver at Mammoth:

Canadian Laurie Blouin finishes in 2nd place with a top run score of 76.16. 2:34

It's the second-straight week that Anderson has bested the Stoneham, Que. snowboarder for top honours in slopestyle.

Anderson won gold at last weekend's Winter X Games in Aspen, while Blouin settled for silver.

The pair will renew their budding rivalry as the World Cup shifts to Canadian soil on Feb. 13 in Calgary.