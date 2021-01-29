ISU cancels synchronized skating worlds, individual worlds still on

The International Skating Union has cancelled the World Synchronized Skating Championships scheduled for April, but still plans to hold the individual worlds.

The synchro event was set for Zagreb, Crotia on April 9-10.

Stockholm is scheduled to hold the world event for singles, pairs and ice dancers from March 22-28. American Nathan Chen would be seeking his third straight world title; the 2020 worlds were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ISU Council confirmed that the other pending ISU events of the 2020-21 season remain scheduled as planned, subject to pandemic developments and no quarantine requirements and or prohibitive/extensive entry restrictions," the governing body said.

The 2021 worlds are particularly important because they serve as a qualification competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Additionally, the Grand Prix of Figure Skating calendar for next season has been approved. That series begins in October and concludes in December.