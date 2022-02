IN PHOTOS | 4 more medals for Team Canada, other moments from Beijing 2022

Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann, of Ottawa, has won a silver medal in the women's 5,000-metre final, while Éliot Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., has captured silver in the men's snowboard cross. Plus, other action at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Social Sharing

Team Canada wins silver in women's 5,000m, men's snowboard cross; bronze in mixed team aerials, men's alpine