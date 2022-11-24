Canada's Blake Enzie posts personal best 6th-place finish at skeleton World Cup season opener in Whistler
Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt captures 1st World Cup gold in 1:45.44
Canada's Blake Enzie opened his first full skeleton World Cup campaign with a flourish Thursday.
Racing alongside athletes he's long admired, the 21-year-old Calgarian posted a personal best sixth-place finish at the season opener in Whistler, B.C.
"It feels cool to have the new generation come in [to the sport]," said Enzie, who competed in three World Cup events last year. "It's really nice to be here, finally."
"I was like `I've never been here before. Playing with the big dogs today.' But hopefully I'll keep it going for the rest of the season," Enzie said with a smile.
Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt finished the race with a time of one minute, 45.44 seconds to capture his first World Cup gold. He was just 0.01 seconds ahead of South Korea's Seunggi Jung. Fellow Brit Matt Weston came in third.
Saskatoon's Evan Neufeldt finished 13th.
Both Wyatt and Weston got off to a blistering 4.46 second start on their second heat of the day, setting a new start record at the Whistler Sliding Centre.
"I felt pretty fast. I was a little bit nervous, a bit of extra adrenalin in the legs," Wyatt said.
The duo take the record from a familiar face — their performance coach, Martins Dukurs, the Latvian skeleton legend who joined the British team in August.
Dukurs and fellow coach Matthias Guggenberger have elevated the sport, Wyatt said.
"They bring a kind of perfection that a lot of teams only dream of," he said.
Thursday marked the first time the Whistler Sliding Centre has held a skeleton World Cup since 2019.
Competition continues Friday on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android at 1 p.m. ET with the women's monobob and two-man bobsled events. Saturday will feature the two-woman bobsled and four-man bobsled beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
