Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados announces she's pregnant

Canadian women's hockey team goaltender Shannon Szabados has announced she's pregnant.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist from Edmonton posted "Excited to announce our little family will be growing by one this summer!" on her Twitter account Monday.

Szabados indicated in the post she's due in August.

The 33-year-old did not play for Canada in this season's Rivalry Series or exhibition games against the United States.

Hockey Canada is expected to announce its roster soon for the upcoming women's world championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

Szabados married Carl Nielsen, a former college and minor pro defenceman, in September.