Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados announces she's pregnant
2-time Olympic gold medallist says she is due in August
Canadian women's hockey team goaltender Shannon Szabados has announced she's pregnant.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist from Edmonton posted "Excited to announce our little family will be growing by one this summer!" on her Twitter account Monday.
Szabados indicated in the post she's due in August.
The 33-year-old did not play for Canada in this season's Rivalry Series or exhibition games against the United States.
Hockey Canada is expected to announce its roster soon for the upcoming women's world championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.
Szabados married Carl Nielsen, a former college and minor pro defenceman, in September.
Excited to announce our little family will be growing by one this summer! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BabySzabadosNielsen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BabySzabadosNielsen</a> <a href="https://t.co/u1Ez3PyGai">pic.twitter.com/u1Ez3PyGai</a>—@ShannonSzabados
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.