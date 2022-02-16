Watch as Canada battles the U.S. for Olympic women's hockey gold

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the U.S.

Action begins on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Canada is coming off a 10-3 defeat of Switzerland in the semifinals, while the Americans ousted Finland 4-1. Finland went on to shut out the Swiss to claim bronze.

Canada and the U.S. have met in five of the past six Olympic women's hockey finals. After the Americans won gold in 1998, Canada ripped off four consecutive victories (including one over Sweden in 2006) before the U.S. finally took back gold in 2018 in a shootout.

Canada beat the U.S. 4-2 in their round-robin game earlier in Beijing despite being badly outshot.

That game aside, the Canadians reached the final mostly on the strength of their offence — they've outscored opponents 54-8 in six games, while Brianne Jenner has already tied the Olympic record for goals in a single tournament and Claire Thompson set the points mark for a defender.

The Americans have done it more on the defensive side, facing a touch more adversity than Canada en route to the final as they struggled at times to convert chances into goals.

The teams met in the final of the world championships in August 2021, a game Canada won when captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime. Poulin was also the hero in 2010 and 2014 Olympic finals against the U.S.

You can also watch Inuktitut and Eastern Cree broadcasts of the game:

(Inuktitut) Hockey - Canada vs USA - Women's Gold Medal Game Live in Inuktitut Commentary - Canada meets Team USA in the Women's Hockey Gold Medal game on Day 13 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00