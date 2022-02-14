Canada books spot in Olympic women's hockey final with rout of Switzerland

Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption.

The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing to secure their place in the gold-medal game on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.

The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8.

But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if Canada is forced to settle for silver just as it did four years ago when it dropped the final in a shootout against the U.S. in Pyeongchang.

They'll learn their opponent for the final when the Americans take on the Finns on Monday at 8 a.m. ET.

Four-time Olympian Rebecca Johnston said the job isn't done just yet.

"We worked all year for this, we worked so hard, so we're going to be ready to go in that final game and really give it our all," she said.

"That gold medal is definitely on our mind."

Four goals in just over two minutes midway through the first period proved to be all Canada needed against the Swiss, who found themselves on their heels early.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, while Brianne Jenner notched her ninth of the tournament to tie an Olympic record and Sarah Nurse continued her strong play with four assists.

Marie-Philip Poulin scores breakaway backhand beauty against Switzerland

Toronto's Claire Thompson set a tournament record for points by a defender with two goals and 10 assists in six games.

"I'm so surprised. It was never something I thought that I would ever be anywhere close to that, but the team's just been doing so well all tournament," Thompson said. "Our offence has been generating a lot, and I'm just happy to be here."

Unlike other games where the likes of Jenner and rising star Sarah Fillier have done most of the scoring, it was a balanced attack that helped Canada get past Switzerland.

Thompson started the four-goal outburst with her second of the tournament while Renata Fast capped it with her first. In between, forwards Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull added their fifth and fourth, respectively.

Brianne Jenner ties Olympic record for most goals in a single women's tournament

It was enough to cause the Swiss to pull starting goalie Andrea Braendli in favour of backup Saskia Maurer.

But Canada's Erin Ambrose greeted Maurer rudely when her point shot went past the Swiss goaltender just over one minute after she entered the game.

In the second period, Poulin's pair ensured a Swiss team fighting for its life was kept at bay despite getting two goals of their own past Canadian goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens, who made 10 saves for the win.

Canada, on the other hand, peppered 61 shots on the Swiss netminders.

Emily Clark also added a second-period marker for her second in Beijing.

Forward Emma Maltais provided a nice moment in the third period when she scored her first-ever Olympic goal. Maltais, 22, celebrated by jumping up and down with a big smile on her face.

Maltais reacts after scoring her first goal of the tournament.

Daoust returns

The team also welcomed back forward Mélodie Daoust, who led Canada in scoring en route to a world title last summer. She hadn't played since an upper-body injury in the second period of a 12-1 win over the Swiss on Feb. 3.

"Every time I get the honour to wear that Maple Leaf, it's amazing and to be able to represent my country being back on the ice for my third Olympics, that's all I've dreamed of. Really happy that I was able to come back," Daoust said.

Daoust notched one assist in her return, meaning every player on Team Canada now has at least one point in Beijing.

Canada had won four consecutive Olympic gold medals before its second-place finish in Pyeongchang. Poulin has almost directly been responsible for two of those four, as she scored both goals in a shutout win in the 2010 final and added the late equalizer and golden overtime goal in 2014.

She had the game on her stick once again in 2018, but was stopped by American goalie Maddie Rooney.

The Americans and Canadians have met in every gold medal game except 2006 since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 in Nagano, Japan.

