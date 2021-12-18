If NHLers don't go to Olympics, this is what Canada's men's team could look like

With the chances of National Hockey League participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics fading with every new COVID-19 case, Hockey Canada has a strategy should a "best-on-best" tournament not be in the cards for Beijing.

In fact, planning is well underway in case the NHLPA, or the league itself, pulls out of the Olympics amid skyrocketing COVID numbers, cancelled NHL games, and concern over isolation protocols should a player test positive while in China.

Sure, Hockey Canada wants to ice a team that features superstars Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo. And sure, fan interest will drop if the big names aren't in Beijing.

But, with safety at the forefront, the organization is ready – regardless of whether the NHL takes part.

"We have a responsibility to Canadians, the International Ice Hockey Federation [IIHF] and the Olympic Games to put our best foot forward in terms of our preparation," says Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada's Senior Vice President of National Teams. "Our approach is the same – I think it's to be ultimately prepared – whether the Olympics include NHL players or not."

NHL participation – a key player demand in the latest round of collective bargaining – is certainly precarious with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers all shut down until after the holiday break due to COVID concerns.

"We continue to work on our NHL plan," Salmond said Friday from Banff, Alta. "Our management is still committed. Our coaches are still working. We talked to the players as recently as last week about our plans, and we're giving them updates. So we're working diligently on both sides."

For a glimpse at Canada's potential Olympic roster – minus the NHL – hockey fans can watch highlights of the Channel One Cup which wrapped up Saturday with Canada losing 4-1 to Finland in Moscow. They can also tune in to the Spengler Cup Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Former Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is behind the bench for both tournaments. Long-time Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan is the general manager.

Julien and Doan will remain in those positions for the Winter Games should the NHL not participate.

"We're using the Channel One Cup to evaluate primarily our players in the KHL out of Russia, but also some players from other European leagues, to get a handle on what that looks like," Salmond said. "And then we'll use the Spengler Cup later this month to evaluate Canadian players in Switzerland along with hopefully some players from the American Hockey League and potentially even players from the NCAA.

"And so then when you mix those groups together, somewhere in there is a roster of 25 players that would represent Canada at the Olympic Games."

Here are some of the top candidates to play for Canada in an Olympics without the NHL: