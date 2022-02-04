Short-handed Russian women's hockey team exits isolation, upends Switzerland

The Russians were in isolation in the Olympic Village from Monday to Wednesday and couldn't train after one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks so far at the Beijing Games. It wasn't an ideal situation ahead of its opening group game against Switzerland, but they still won 5-2.

"We came to the Olympics and we had to sit in our rooms without the opportunity to practice," said Russian forward Alexandra Vafina, who had two assists. "It was hard but we got all together, we stayed positive and we took this little opportunity that we had."

The United States and Canada each lost key players because of injury, but the Russians are worse hit with six of their original 23-player roster from last month now unavailable after virus positives, including captain Olga Sosina. Vafina said the team sent fun, supportive messages on a group chat to keep spirits up and ensure the replacement players who arrived later feel welcome.

Russia's name and flag are banned from the Olympics in the fallout from years of doping disputes, so the team is playing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee. The ROC team only had 18 skaters and two goaltenders available for the game, while Switzerland had its full allowance of 23 players.

Olympic rookie Sarah Fillier scores twice in win over Switzerland Duration 1:56 21-year-old Sarah Fillier from Georgetown, Ont., shines in her Olympic debut as she scores two goals and adds an assist in Canada's 12-1 victory over Switzerland. 1:56

Switzerland had its own ordeal to overcome after collapsing in a 12-1 loss to Canada in its opening game, its biggest loss in Olympic play. The 2014 bronze medallists were aiming to build on a surprise 3-2 overtime win over the Russians in the quarter-finals of last year's world championships and stayed with goalie Andrea Braendli after she faced 70 shots against Canada.

Twice the Russians took the lead but Switzerland tied it up both times before Anna Shibanova's go-ahead goal in the second period. Polina Bolgareva had scored in the first period and added two more in the third.

China gets 1st win in 12 years

China picked up its first Olympic victory since 2010 after beating first-time competitor Denmark 3-1 on two last-minute goals.

China had one of the first women's teams to play Olympic hockey when the event was added in 1998 but declined following its third Olympic appearance in 2010 and hadn't qualified since. It lost its opening game to the Czech Republic 3-1 on Thursday.

China is playing in Beijing with a team strengthened by experience of playing on a Chinese-run club in the Russian league and including naturalized players. Canada-born Leah Lum, playing in Beijing as Lin Qiqi, scored two goals and assisted California-born Rachel Llanes for another.

3 American men test positive

The U.S. men's hockey team has held its first pre-Olympic practice in Beijing without two top defenceman and a veteran forward because they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Defenceman Jake Sanderson remains in Los Angeles. Defenceman Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele are isolating in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

USA Hockey hopes all three players will be available for the tournament, which begins Wednesday. The U.S. opens against host China on Thursday.

Players and coaches arrived just after midnight. Three goaltenders and 23 skaters were on the ice for practice with coach David Quinn and his assistants.

Canadian men cancel practice

Meanwhile, Canada's men cancelled practice for a second consecutive day. Hockey Canada told The Canadian Press the decision was made so that players could march in the opening ceremony, which was held Friday morning.

Former Chicago bench boss Jeremy Colliton recently took over head coaching duties after Claude Julien suffered an injury in practice.

The team opens it tournament against reigning silver medallist Germany on Thursday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Finnish women's coach leaves for family emergency

Finland women's hockey coach Pasi Mustonen is leaving the Beijing Winter Games to return home and attend to a family emergency.

General manager Tuula Puputti told The Associated Press that assistant coach Juuso Toivola will assume head-coaching duties. The switch comes a day after Finland opened the tournament with a 5-2 loss to the United States.

Finland is scheduled to play Canada on Saturday.

Mustonen took over in 2014 and coached the Finns to a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Games. The nation then won its first silver medal at the 2019 world championships on home soil following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Americans.