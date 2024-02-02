NHLers to return to Olympics after missing last 2 Winter Games

NHL players are set to return to the next two Olympics.

League commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday at all-star weekend in Toronto that the NHL has struck a deal with the Players' Association and International Ice Hockey Federation, paving the way for stars such as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews to compete in Italy in 2026 and at the following Winter Games in 2030.

"We know how important international competition is to our players. We know how much they love and want to represent the countries from which they're from, and we think this ia great stage for the best on best in what obviously we all believe is the best sport," Bettman said.

NHLers last participated in the Olympics at Sochi 2014, where Team Canada won gold. While the 2026 Games will be held in Italy, a host for 2030 is expected to be chosen later this year.

"We know that hockey fans worldwide have long been anticipating the next best-on-best international competition, and now they can finally see some of their favourite players represent their countries and line up together," said NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh.

