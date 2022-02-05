Canada's Daoust day-to-day with upper body injury from Olympic women's hockey opener
Valleyfield, Que., native left game against Switzerland following 2nd period hit
Canadian forward Melodie Daoust was scratched from their Olympic women's hockey game against Finland because of injury.
Daoust, 30, of Valleyfield, Que., suffered the injury in the second period of Canada's 12-1 victory over Switzerland and exited the game.
"Mélodie continues to be assessed by our medical team and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis before determining a timetable for her return," director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said. "We anticipate she will be able to return to compete at some point during the Olympic tournament."
Daoust won the scoring title for both goals and points at last summer's world championship, where Canada secured a gold medal.
Canada plays Finland on Saturday at noon in Beijing (11 p.m. ET on Friday) in the second game of its round robin.
WATCH | Daoust exits Switzerland game following 2nd period hit:
