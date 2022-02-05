Skip to Main Content

Canada's Daoust day-to-day with upper body injury from Olympic women's hockey opener

Canadian women's hockey forward Mélodie Daoust has been listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury, Hockey Canada announced Friday.

Valleyfield, Que., native left game against Switzerland following 2nd period hit

Canada women's hockey forward Mélodie Daoust gets up after suffering an injury in the second period of a 12-1 win over Switzerland at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing on Thursday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Canadian forward Melodie Daoust was scratched from their Olympic women's hockey game against Finland because of injury.

Daoust, 30, of Valleyfield, Que., suffered the injury in the second period of Canada's 12-1 victory over Switzerland and exited the game. 

"Mélodie continues to be assessed by our medical team and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis before determining a timetable for her return," director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said. "We anticipate she will be able to return to compete at some point during the Olympic tournament."

Daoust won the scoring title for both goals and points at last summer's world championship, where Canada secured a gold medal.

Canada plays Finland on Saturday at noon in Beijing (11 p.m. ET on Friday) in the second game of its round robin.

WATCH | Daoust exits Switzerland game following 2nd period hit:

Melodie Daoust injured in Canada's win over Switzerland

2 days ago
Duration 0:42
Forward Melodie Daoust left the game during the second period of Canada's 12-1 win over Switzerland, in their opening game at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. 0:42
