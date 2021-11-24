Hockey Canada reveals trio of jerseys to be worn at Beijing 2022

Hockey Canada has unveiled the three jerseys that will be worn by its men's, women's and Paralympic ice hockey teams at Beijing 2022 on Tuesday.

But with just over two months until the Olympics begin, it's still unclear who will be wearing them.

One Leaf. One Team. One Goal. 🍁 <br><br>Excited to officially unveil the 2022 Team Canada Olympic hockey jersey!<br><br>Get yours and be ready when the celebration begins ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/4behNn4sXd">https://t.co/4behNn4sXd</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGameIsBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGameIsBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/PAUBe7EDNE">pic.twitter.com/PAUBe7EDNE</a> —@HockeyCanada

Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo are the lone trio already named to the men's team, as NHLers are set to return to the Games for the first time since 2014. Twenty-eight women's skaters are centralized in Calgary for training ahead of Beijing, but not all will graduate to the Olympic team.

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said he knows the new jerseys — no matter who is wearing them — will be embraced by Canadian fans.

"We look forward to wearing these spectacular jerseys on the ice in Beijing, and seeing Canadians all around the world supporting our teams in the Olympic and Paralympic jersey," he said.

(Submitted by Hockey Canada)

The jerseys — one red, one white, one black — all feature the Maple Leaf as the centre of attention.

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker said the country's hockey jerseys are an "iconic symbol of the Olympic Winter Games."

"The red, white and black of the jerseys represent Canada's rich history as the most successful country in Olympic hockey," he said.

Canada owns 22 Olympic hockey medals in its history, including 13 gold.

In 2018, the men's team soared to bronze without NHLers while the women's squad settled for silver after a shootout loss to the U.S. The Canadian Paralympic ice hockey squad also fell to the Americans in the gold-medal game.

The Beijing Olympics run from Feb. 4-20. The Paralympics are set for March 4-13.