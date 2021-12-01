Canada's women's hockey team falls in semifinals of Capital City Challenge
Zach Benson scored 11 seconds into three-on-three overtime to lift Canada Black to a 4-3 win over the national women's team on Tuesday in the Capital City Challenge.
Olympic-bound squad drops OT decision against national U-17 side
Canada Black will face Canada Red in the tournament's final.
Logan Crosby, Tanner Howe and Vincent Collard also scored as Canada Black built a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Brianne Jenner, Sarah Fillier and Micah Zandee-Hart scored three goals in less than four minutes for the women's national team in the second period but they could not complete the comeback.
Brayden Yager had a short-handed goal and an assist for Canada Red in its 6-2 win over Canada White in the other semifinal.
The Canadian national women's team and Canada White in the third-place game on Wednesday.
