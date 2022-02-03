Canadian women's hockey team relies on depth rather than Poulin heroics in rout of Swiss

Over the past dozen years, Marie-Philip Poulin's goal-scoring heroics have proven crucial to Canada's most important women's hockey victories.

With Poulin held to one assist in her team's 12-1 opening win over Switzerland, the Canadians proved something equally valuable: they have the depth to overwhelm opponents without relying on their captain to carry the load.

Twelve different players registerd points for Canada, including six Olympic rookies. In fact, save for an assist on Sarah Fillier's second goal, which Poulin helped set up just before finishing her shift, the top line was the only one kept off the score sheet.

"There's no doubt that that line will be contributing offensively," three-time Olympian Vicky Sunohara told CBC Sports. "I think it's a great thing, and it can relieve pressure. They're not going to be expected to be the ones that have to score all the time."

WATCH | Sarah Fillier pots pair vs. Switzerland:

Olympic rookie Sarah Fillier scores twice in win over Switzerland Duration 1:56 21-year-old Sarah Fillier from Georgetown, Ont., shines in her Olympic debut as she scores two goals and adds an assist in Canada's 12-1 victory over Switzerland. 1:56

Despite their limited showing in the box score, the trio of Poulin, Brianne Jenner, and Emily Clark spent more time on ice than any other Canadian forwards and generated plenty of quality chances. Sunohara, who serves as head coach at the University of Toronto, considers that getting goals from throughout the line-up will be a boon.

"When you see all of your teammates contributing, it's pretty comforting knowing that the goal scoring and the offensive production could come from any line, any defensive pairing," she explained.

After a month and a half without any games, Canada's rookies didn't take long to make their mark on the biggest stage. Fillier opened the scoring 64 seconds in, and doubled up less than seven minutes later.

"Talk about making an entrance to the Olympics," said teammate Renata Fast. "To score on her first shift, to bat the puck out of the air, that is so skilful."

Defenders Ashton Bell, Claire Thompson, and Erin Ambrose also got in on the goals.

Having young players immediately impact the game lifts the entire group, Sunohara said.

"They're not only getting out there and getting their first game under their belts, but being able to able to contribute offensively and to have everybody share in that. It's not just the confidence that it gives you, but it's the team confidence when it's not one or two players scoring."

Thompson, tied with Natalie Spooner for the lead player in points with five, had four assists to add to her third-period tally. Ambrose, who quarterbacked the 2-for-4 power play, was Canada's most heavily relied-upon defender. Sunohara also highlighted the contributions of Emma Maltais and Pyeongchang veteran Laura Stacey, who rose to the occasion despite playing limited minutes in the lead-up to the Olympics.

WATCH | Canada's Desbiens makes brilliant stop on Swiss player:

Desbiens stacks the pads for early 'save of the Olympics' candidate Duration 0:23 Ann-Renée Desbiens stacked the pads to make an incredible save in Canada's 12-1 win over Switzerland, in their opening game at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. 0:23

Spooner, for her part, consistently made a home at the top of the crease, and the 5-foot-10 forward netted two goals and three helpers for her efforts.

"They were always taking away [Swiss goalie Andrea] Brändli's eyes," Sunohara noted. "They made it very difficult for the Swiss defence to move them from in front of the net. They had a really great net-front presence, were strong on their skates, and were rewarded for it."

It's not just the volume of goals and scorers that will inspire the Canadians as they progress. It's also the transferable approach to how they did it.

While a lopsided scoreline can sometimes entice players to stray from the game plan, Sunohara was impressed by Canada's commitment to playing its own style.

"You can kind of get complacent in games and want to share the puck maybe a little bit too much," she said. "But they were shooting off the pass right away and did a really good job of that."

Developing swift confidence in the full squad's ability to make a difference gives Canada plenty to build on moving forward.

WATCH | Canada's Mélodie Daoust exits with injury:

Melodie Daoust injured in Canada's win over Switzerland Duration 0:42 Forward Melodie Daoust left the game during the second period of Canada's 12-1 win over Switzerland, in their opening game at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. 0:42

With reigning MVP Mélodie Daoust, who won the scoring race for both goals and points at last summer's world championship, having left mid-game due to an apparent shoulder injury, that becomes all the more important.

The Canadians will certainly want Daoust healthy and in the line-up, but their strong opening performance suggests that all 20 skaters can step up when called upon.

Despite the pressures and excitement of an Olympic debut, Sunohara says the entire team maintained good habits that will be vital against upcoming opponents.

"They didn't slow down at all throughout the game," she said. "They did a really good job of moving the puck north really, really quick. They found open ice, they moved the puck well, and their passing was pretty bang-on all game."